Jake Tapper Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene for Mask-Holocaust Comparison: ‘You Really Think That a Jewish Life Is Worth So Little?’

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for comments she made last week comparing a mask mandate to the Holocaust. In an interview on Real America’s Voice, Greene took issue with the House of Representatives’ policy that masks must be worn in the chamber. She called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “mentally ill” before stating:

You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Greene doubled down on her comments the next day: “I said nothing wrong.”

Her remarks drew condemnation from many quarters, with the notable exception of House Republican leadership, a fact not lost on Tapper.

“And just to be clear here,” said Tapper, “Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik – the three top House Republicans – last time I checked, none of them had said anything about this.”

“I don’t think they’re going to,” said guest Amanda Carpenter, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Marjorie Taylor Greene can apparently say whatever she wants. There’s no consequences. There’s no repercussions because the Republican leadership thinks she has a better tie to the Trump base that they still want to win than they do.”

Later in the segment, Tapper spelled it out for Greene.

I’m used to all sorts of dogwhistles about being Jewish and about Jews, but to compare Pelosi saying, “If you’re not vaccinated you need to wear a mask,” to the slaughter of six million Jews – babies, children, women, old people, men – to me it just signifies, you really think that a Jewish life is worth so little that it’s equal to asking you to wear a mask?

Carpenter replied in part, “There aren’t many policy ideas in the Republican Party right now. It’s all based on grievance and partisanship. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets that. It works. It’s what the Republican base likes.”

