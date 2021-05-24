Fox News, MSNBC Tie for Most-Watched Show in Friday Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tied for first among the most-watched shows in cable news Friday, while Carlson topped Maddow in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.

Both The Rachel Maddow Show and Tucker Carlson Tonight had 2.51 million total viewers on Friday. Carlson had the most in the demo, with 396,000, and Maddow was second, with 347,000. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.3 million, and third in the demo, with 319,000. Hannity, guest-hosted by Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) was fourth, with 1.9 million total viewers, and fourth in the demo, with 317,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 1.75 million (272,000 in the demo). The 8 a.m. hour of Fox and Friends was fifth most-watched in the demo Friday, with 290,000 (1.44 million viewers total).

Fox News won the ratings race in total day, with 1.32 million, and 229,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second. With 1.03 million, and with 128,000 in the demo, it just edged out CNN in adult viewers. CNN was third in total viewers, with 573,000, and also in the demo, with 125,000.

In prime time, Fox was again first with 2.06 million total viewers, and 328,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, averaging 1.75 million total viewers, and 241,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, with 740,000 total viewers, and 146,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.16 million total viewers, and 246,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.01 million total viewers, and 119,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was a distant third, with 379,000 total viewers and 90,000 in the demo.

