JUST IN: CNN Is Hosting Another Republican Town Hall

CNN announced that Jake Tapper will moderate a Republican presidential town hall event with former South Carolina governor-turned-2024 candidate Nikki Haley. The event is scheduled to take place in Iowa on June 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

CNN’s press release on the event states that Haley “will take questions from Tapper and a live audience which is comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa.” The event follows the raucous town hall CNN just had with Haley’s old boss and current GOP frontrunner: former President Donald Trump.

From the press release:

This Town Hall will be the second in CNN’s robust slate of Republican Presidential Town Halls produced as part of the network’s expansive coverage of the 2024 election. Additional CNN Town Halls will be announced in the coming weeks. CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley moderated by Jake Tapper will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, June 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The town hall comes after Senator Tim Scott, Haley’s fellow South Carolinian Republican, announced his own 2024 campaign. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce his presidential bid, and Haley wasted no time denouncing the competition as a carbon copy of Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com