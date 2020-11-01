Amid new White House attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jake Tapper said the Trump administration (and the Trump campaign) did not provide any guests to appear on State of the Union Sunday.

Fauci criticized the U.S. coronavirus response in a Washington Post interview that dropped Saturday night. That article included a statement from the White House going after its own top infectious disease expert and accusing him of being part of “The Swamp.”

Tapper said, “We invited the White House to provide a guest for the show this morning. They declined. They pointed us to the Trump campaign.”

“The Trump campaign offered us their national press secretary, Hogan Gidley, whom we accepted. Then they rescinded the offer, and offered senior advisor to the campaign David Bossie, whom we also accepted. They confirmed he would be here. Then they pulled him with no explanation, refusing to provide anyone else,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]