‘Effectively Calling for War’: Mike Johnson Accuses Democrats of ‘Inciting Violence’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accused Democratic lawmakers of “inciting violence” with their rhetoric about President Donald Trump in the wake of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting on Saturday night.

Johnson appeared on America’s Newsroom Monday to talk about the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where thousands of journalists and Trump administration officials had gathered to celebrate the First Amendment.

“I want to share something that a Democratic senator, John Fetterman, shot out hours after the incident Saturday night,” said Fox News Host Bill Hemmer. “On X he said, ‘We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS, the Trump Derangement Syndrome, and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.'”

Hemmer asked Johnson, “Are you hearing enough from your Democratic colleagues on the tone that Senator Fetterman struck there?”

“No! He’s a rare voice in that camp. We need more of that,” Johnson answered. “In fact, they’ve done the opposite. They’ve incited violence, in my view.”

Johnson continued:

I mean, you have some of the most prominent figures in the House and in the Senate on the Democrat side effectively calling for war. They use those kinds of metaphors. And it incites violence, because there are crazy people in society, and they get radicalized online. And so, we’ve got to recognize that. It’s time to turn down the rhetoric — we’ve been saying this over and over — and not use that kind of language. I hope that this will be a sobering reminder for everybody about that important cause. I’m grateful to Fetterman. He’s right, the ballroom will be a solution for this, because it’ll be on the most secure compound in the world. It won’t have hotel rooms above it. And it’ll have seven-inch thick glass, for example, on the windows. So, it’ll be a very safe environment for events like this. We need a place, we have needed a place like that, and the president keeps pointing it out.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is not a White House event; rather, it’s put on by the White House Correspondents’ Association, so the event would most likely not take place on White House grounds.

Regardless, President Trump and MAGA supporters have used Saturday’s shooting as a rallying cry for legal challenges to be dropped so construction can continue on the ballroom and its proposed underground bunker.

Watch the clip above via America Reports on Fox News.

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