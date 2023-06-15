James Comer Blasts MSNBC’s ‘Low IQ Audience’ on Fox News

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) took a shot at what he described as rival MSNBC’s “low IQ audience” in an appearance on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria on Thursday.

Comer joined anchor Maria Bartiromo to discuss allegations of wrongdoing on the part of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Comer recently forced FBI Director Christopher Wray to allow members of the Oversight Committee to view an FBI document laying out allegations that the Bidens were embroiled in a bribery scheme with an executive from a Ukrainian energy company. Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that the unredacted version of that document referenced 17 tapes between Biden and the foreign national, although those tapes have not yet been located.

After laying out the latest allegations against the Bidens, Comer and Bartiromo lamented the lack of coverage of the scandal Comer’s investigation could potentially uncover, with Comer eventually launching a broadside against MSNBC’s viewership:

BARTIROMO: The Media Research Center finds over a four day span last week, CBS, NBC, and ABC’s morning and evening shows spent zero, zero time on the Biden bribery allegations while they spent nearly five hours on the indictment of President Trump. Congressman, how does that complicate your communicating this story and telling the American people what’s going on here, the fact that the mainstream media will not even cover arguably the most serious allegations ever leveled against a president. COMER: I will admit, Maria, it’s very frustrating. They know there’s something wrong here. They know all the allegations have merit because of where Joe Biden was, because of what we’ve seen on tape before where Joe Biden bragged about firing that prosecutor. They know that this family created these shell companies. They know this family was money laundering. They were profiting off Joe Biden’s influence. The media knows that. But they’re just not covering it. Then you have the liberal media like MSNBC with their low IQ audience that are sitting there and they’re being told bad things about me and members of the Oversight Committee because we have the audacity to investigate. So we’re having to go against a hostile media, a media that’s turned a blind eye. But I think the more information we provide, and I’m being very transparent with the American people. When we find new bank records, when we find another shell company, when we find more evidence of wrongdoing, we immediately offer it to the mainstream media. Eventually, they’re going to cover this, Maria. I have no doubt because the evidence is overwhelming.

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com