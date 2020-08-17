White House senior advisor Jared Kushner appeared on CNN Monday to speak with Wolf Blitzer, and at one point the subject of a former Trump administration official endorsing Joe Biden came up.

Miles Taylor, who served as DHS chief of staff during the Trump administration, is not only endorsing Biden but publicly speaking out about witnessing firsthand how “dangerously chaotic” his presidency has been. He said, “After serving for more than two years in the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership during the Trump administration, I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions.”

Taylor also claimed that Trump “insisted on a near-total focus on issues that he said were central to his reelection — in particular building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.”

Blitzer reviewed some of Taylor’s comments and said to Kushner, “That’s obviously a very damning indictment.”

“Miles was a nice kid. He worked here for a couple of years,” Kushner responded. “But I will say that it makes a lot of sense to me that he’s endorsing Joe Biden. When he was working at the Department of Homeland Security, no wall was built and the border was wide open. That’s why the president changed up the team there.”

Kushner said that Trump demands results and that’s why he put in a new team. He talked up what the administration has done at the border and added, “Clearly [Taylor] wasn’t up to the task.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

