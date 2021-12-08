Jason Whitlock Says Being Transgender Is Part of ‘Satanic Philosophy’ of ‘Unhealthy Desires’ Like Marrying a Cat

Jason Whitlock donned his tin foil hat on Wednesday night and claimed global elites are using criminals and mentally unstable people to destroy the United States and rewrite the Constitution.

In doing so, he also lumped transgender people in with individuals who want to marry their cats. He called these “unhealthy desires.”

“There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to sell out America,” Whitlock told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “The global elites are using these people to promote anarchy in this country and to destroy this country. They want our Constitution rewritten. They want to frame America as a massive failure and they’re using race to cover, to smokescreen their real agenda.”

Whitlock claimed the aim is to implement Marxism, communism, and socialism.

“It’s a brilliant plan,” he said. “It’s an evil plan, it’s a satanic-it’s a very secular plan.”

Carlson said, “They seem to be particularly hostile to Christianity,” and asked Whitlock, “What do you think that’s about?”

Whitlock gave his response, and equated people who believe their gender differs from their sex to people who want to marry cats.

Well, you can’t legalize and normalize every human desire without removing God. If you’re a Christian, if you’re a believer, you believe you’re flawed and that Jesus died for your sin. And you believe that by embracing Christianity, you can start to tame your unhealthy desires. Things that don’t lead to success. Things that don’t promote good things for you and society as a whole. You gotta remove the Christianity in order for people to just give in and normalize. Whatever desire you have. If you want to marry a cat. If you think you were born a biological man but you’re really a woman. If you think you’re a dog, whatever your desire, they want to normalize. It’s a do-what-thou-wilt. It’s a satanic philosophy. You have to remove Christianity to impose and install that. It’s classic marxism. And Karl Marx is just sittin’ around applauding the work that’s being done right here in this country.

(For the record, Karl Marx died in 1883.)

Earlier this year, Whitlock wrote, “I’m someone who knows that in order for me to make better decisions—in all aspects of my life—I need Jesus.”

Whitlock has been an occasional guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight and Fox News in general. In October he told Carlson that Barack Obama “rejects the White side of his family.”

