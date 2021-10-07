Jason Whitlock Attacks Obama, Tells Tucker Carlson Former President ‘Rejects the White Side of His Family’

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock made a baffling comment about former President Barack Obama on Fox News Thursday night.

Whitlock joined Tucker Carlson ta talk about ESPN’s Sage Steele, pulled off the air days after decrying the network’s vaccine mandate. She also reportedly tested positive for covid-19.

Steele has also drawn criticism for these comments she made about Obama:

I don’t know when the last time I filled out my census was, but if they make you choose a race — she’s like, ‘What are you gonna put?’ I go, ‘Well, both.’ She’s like, ‘Well, you can’t.’ She goes, ‘Barack Obama chose Black and he’s biracial.’ I’m like, well, ‘Congratulations to the president, that’s his thing, I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you, I’m going to do me.’

Carlson covered those comments, as well has her comments about the vaccine mandates, and said there wasn’t “a single untrue statement” in what she said about Obama.

Whitlock defended Steele as “one of the best people working in our industry” and said, “I think it’s inappropriate that biracial kids, particularly when there’s a Black-white mix, are forced to choose.”

As he continued Whitlock said the following about Obama:

There’s two things you can’t talk about in this new society they have built here. You can’t question the vaccine, and you damn sure can’t question Barack Obama, who needs to be questioned, and who Sage Steele has properly. This man should drop to his knees every day and thank his white mama and white grandparents for saving his rear end, and helping create him and move him forward in life, and instead he rejects the white side of his family and claims to be all Black. It’s a joke. They’re all a joke. They’re all racist and they all are beholden to racist ideologies and beliefs that we should have let go in the 17 and 1800s.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com