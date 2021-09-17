Tucker Carlson said Friday night he agreed with BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock saying that Nicki Minaj is being criticized by “satanic” media figures.

Whitlock joined Carlson after writing a column attacking MSNBC’s Joy Reid as “the black MSNBC cultural overseer at the Rachel Maddow plantation” and “a high priestess in a satanic cult” and accused her of hosting “a Jesus-hostile television show” and even said she “moved into Massa Maddow’s big house.”

Whitlock also invoked the controversy over homophobic posts on Reid’s old blog to accuse her of “disavow[ing] her religious upbringing” to stay in “the MSNBC cult.”

Carlson and Whitlock both slammed Reid because of her criticisms of Nicki Minaj after she shared a dubious claim about a side effect of the covid-19 vaccine.

Whitlock briefly went after Reid for defending Lil Nas X before defending Minaj. He told Carlson her comments were “perfectly appropriate.”

“She did not argue against the vaccine,” he continued. “she asked people to be contemplative about it, be assured about the decision they want to make, and not feel bullied, and yet it was rained down on her like she’s calling for death.”

And then he accused those media critics of being “satanic” because “any time you’re this hostile to the truth, it can only be the devil’s work.”

Carlson laughed as he said, “I’m an Episcopalian, but I agree with you.”

The Fox host agreed with similar comments Whitlock made last month saying “a lot of what the left supports is satanic.”

