Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA) accused President Donald Trump of promoting “illegal activity” with his support for people who’ve broken coronavirus lockdown protocols to protest stay-at-home orders.

In a Sunday interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Inslee condemned Trump’s “LIBERATE” tweets, arguing that the president essentially called on people to disobey the policies put in place to enforce social distancing amid the pandemic. Inslee noted that these mandates are laws of their respective states, so he reasoned that Trump is encouraging “insubordination” and “illegal activity” by cheering protests against them.

“To have an American president to encourage people violate the law, I can’t remember any time in my time in America we have seen such a thing,” Inslee said. “It’s dangerous because it could inspire people to ignore things that actually could save their lives.”

Inslee went on to say Trump’s protester support is “doubly frustrating to us governors because this is such a schizophrenia.”

“The president is asking people please ignore Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Please ignore my own guidelines I set forth. Those guidelines made very clear, if you read them…It made very clear that you can’t open up Michigan today or Virginia under those guidelines, you need to see a decline in infections and fatalities. So, yes, we hope that there could be a restoration of leadership in the White House rather than the hobbling of our national efforts to protect people from this terrible virus.”

Watch above, via ABC.

