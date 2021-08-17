Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance got called out in public for becoming a Donald Trump supporter now when it conveniently advances his political prospects.

Vance, who is running as a Republican candidate for Senator of Ohio, was called out by a woman on Monday as he wrapped up a speaking engagement among local GOPers. The heckler was clearly taking issue with the fact that Vance used to be a Trump critic before embracing the ex-president

“Why didn’t you support President Trump? Who are you saying all those things that aren’t true?” The woman exclaimed.

“I did support President Trump,” Vance responded, though the woman shot back “No, you did not!”

“That’s the reason our the country is in the condition it’s in, because of Republicans who didn’t do what they needed to do,” she continued to scattered applause. “That’s the reason why we’re here to change that, and you’re part of the problem, sir!”

Just before Vance got involved in Ohio’s Senate race, he went on a digital purge in order to scrub his Trump old criticisms before adopting the ex-president’s rhetorical cornerstones. He also gave an interview to Fox News in July where he asked people “not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president.”

While Vance might hope to score political points with his conversion to Trumpism, he still has to contend with opposition from Josh Mandel, the very pro-Trump former state treasurer of Ohio running against him. Mandel has noticed Vance being called out, retweeting the video for his followers to see for themselves.

Watch above, via Brigitte Gabriel.

