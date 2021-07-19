Jeff Bezos defended himself from critics who argue that billionaire tycoons like himself would be better off focusing on problems around the world, rather than embarking on missions for space travel.

The former Amazon CEO gave an interview to CNN on Monday as part of a media blitz he and Blue Origin are undertaking to promote the company before blasting off to space later this week. The launch comes after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson made his own inroads into commercial space travel earlier this month when he and his crew went on a test flight to the edge of space.

As CNN’s Rachel Crane asked Bezos and his crew a broad series of questions for New Day, she noted that “there have been a chorus of critics saying that these flights to space are just joyrides for the wealthy and that you should be spending your time and your money and energy trying to solve problems here on Earth. So what do you say to those critics?”

“Well, I say they’re largely right. We have to do both,” Bezos answered. “We have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those, and we always need to look to the future. We’ve always done that as a species, as a civilization. We have to do both.”

Bezos continued by asserting that Blue Origin’s mission is about practicing operational space travel so that one day it can become comparable to commercial airline travel.

“If we can do that,” he said, “then we’ll be building a road to space for the next generations to do amazing things there, and those amazing things will solve problems here on Earth…So, the real answer is, yes, we have to do both.”

Watch above, via CNN.

