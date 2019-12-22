Jeff Van Drew Talks Party Switch on Fox News, Defends Impeachment Vote: Did ‘The Honorable Thing’

Jeff Van Drew, the former Democrat who switched to the Republican party last week, appeared on Fox News to address his shift and his vote against impeachment.

Van Drew started off by telling Maria Bartiromo, “As I was saying before, I am so proud to be associated with you. You truly represent what news mediad should be about and how to conduct a show like this. I’m very, very proud of you and the work that you do, and the objectivity that you have.”

He said in addition to his concerns about the party moving “further to the left,” he claimed a county chairman told him he has to vote for impeachment and “If you don’t, you’re not going to be able to run in my county.

Van Drew defended his impeachment vote as doing “the honorable thing,” calling this a “thin” impeachment that Americans are tired of.

“Folks are tired. I really believe folks are tired of it. They’re tired of hours and hours and hours of time that has been spent on it. They’re tired of the millions of dollars that have been spent on it. And they want to move forward,” he said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

