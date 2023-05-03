Jeffrey Toobin Recalls Departure from CNN and Infamous Zoom Call: ‘I’d Rather Not Go Into the Grisly Details’

Jeffrey Toobin discussed the infamous Zoom call on Wednesday night in his first cable news interview since leaving CNN last year.

The network’s former legal analyst also formerly worked at The New Yorker until 2020, when he unwittingly masturbated during a remote meeting – not realizing his coworkers could see him.

CNN put Toobin on leave, but he returned to the air in June 2021 of last year before departing the network in August 2022.

Appearing NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live on Wednesday, Toobin was asked by Dan Abrams about his post-CNN and post-Zoom call life.

“You left CNN. What’s life been like for Jeffrey Toobin?” asked Abrams, who founded Mediaite.

“Well, let’s talk about the incident itself,” he began. “It was a disaster in my life – self-inflicted, self-destructive, and something that I will regret for the rest of my life. I have no excuses. I have only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved, including very much my family, which was terribly embarrassed by it. But it’s now more than two and a half years ago and a lot has happened – almost all good since then. And I feel like my life is in a very good place, actually.”

“And what exactly happened?” Abrams inquired. “You just you just left open the screen?”

“You know, I’m not gonna go into grisly details,” he replied. “The only thing I’ll say about it is, I didn’t know other people were on the Zoom call, were watching. This was not an intentional act on my part.”

“And I’ll be honest,” Abrams joked, “I don’t really wanna go into the details.”

Toobin then recalled his final year at CNN.

“I was very fortunate that CNN brought me back,” he said. “And I worked at CNN for over a year after being brought back.”

“Did they fire you?”

“No, no, no,” Toobin responded. “I was not fired by CNN. No, that was a mutual decision that I left, I guess it was last August.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com