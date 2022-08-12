Jeffrey Toobin Out at CNN After 20 Years — And One Notable Controversy

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin announced he’s leaving the network after 20 years.

“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving @cnn after my vacation,” Toobin wrote on Twitter.

In 2020, Toobin was fired by the New Yorker, where he served as a staff writer, after he was caught masturbating during a staff zoom call. After an investigation into the incident, Toobin issued a statement expressing his regret. He was initially suspended from the New Yorker and asked for time off from CNN to deal with personal issues.

That time off turned into an eight-month hiatus from the network, after which he returned to deliver an apology for his actions on air. Following his apology, Toobin was seemingly welcomed back by the network, appearing once again as a regular contributor.

CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker was reportedly a big fan of Toobin and wanted to give the writer a second chance. Zucker’s successor, Chris Licht, has taken the network in a new direction — a direction Toobin could be a casualty of.

CNN’s chief legal analyst has been missing from the air this week, despite the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence being the top story.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told Mediaite, “We are grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

