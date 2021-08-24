Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy Clash Again on the Definition of ‘Stranded’: ‘Is There a Better Word for Somebody Who Can’t Leave the House?’

For the second day in a row, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Fox News’s Peter Doocy had a tense exchange centering on the definition of “stranded.” As the United States rushes to evacuate Americans and Afghans from the airport in Kabul to meet President Joe Biden’s August 31 withdrawal deadline, the logistics of it have proven difficult.

Exacerbating the problem is the fact that the Taliban is reportedly not allowing some Afghans to travel to the airport so they can leave the country. In addition, a branch of ISIS that operates in Afghanistan looms near the airport. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, “The threat is real.”

On Tuesday, Doocy again asked Psaki about what it means to be “stranded.” The Fox News White House correspondent had used the term on Monday to describe Americans who’d been unable to leave Kabul so far.

“I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded,” Psaki replied.

Stranded 2 played out in similar fashion on Tuesday.

“I know that you said yesterday it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan right now,” said Doocy. “What do you say to the American citizens in Kabul that Fox spoke to this morning? Her name is–she’s going by Fatima. She says, ‘We are stranded at home. For four days, three days, we didn’t hear anything from anywhere.'”

Doocy also said that Fatima said she hadn’t been given “clear guidance.”

Psaki reiterated the White House’s commitment to getting Americans out of Afghanistan and said that the government has “reached out to every American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times.”

But did not address the “stranded” question, which Doocy followed up on.

“You say no Americans are stranded,” he noted. “This is someone in Kabul who says I am stranded. So, is there a better word for somebody who can’t leave the house to get to the airport because Jake Sullivan says ISIS outside the airport?

I would welcome you providing their phone number and we will reach out to them today,” said Psaki. “And I can assure you of that.”

