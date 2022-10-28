Jen Psaki on Midterm Polling Trends: ‘Democrats are Worried About Where This is Going’

Jen Psaki admitted that “Democrats are worried” about current polling trends with the midterm elections just 11 days.

The former White House Press Secretary turned NBC News contributor — and host of a forthcoming show on Peacock — appeared on Morning Joe Friday morning and assessed the political vibes within her party that is currently dealing with what some see as a pendulum of tightening races that, to be fair, comes in the final days of most big elections.

Psaki’s comments came following a brief report of a hot mic catching a conversation between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden discussing Democratic prospects, which some included the line “we’re in danger.” However, it seemed a pretty standard back and forth.

“The hot mic will get you every time, Chuck Schumer. I’ve been there,” Psaki joked before assessing the Democratic mood.

“What we heard there and what you saw on the screen is similar to a loof the conversations Democrats are having behind the scenes and people I talked to as well,” she said. “People are fearful about where the momentum is going in some of these cases.”

“There are encouraging signs, but numbers in the house races are not where they should be,” she continued. “People are trying to get … a lot of people I talked to are worried about voters being encouraged and excited about people at the top of the ticket, and maybe not excited enough to vote for the congressional candidates, and that’s a real concern.”

“So I think it’s a reflection of the democrats are worried about where this is going. We only have 11 days to go here. That’s why I think you see Barack Obama, Joe Biden, all of these people out on the trail because they’re trying to light a fire with Democrats right now.”

She then spoke about her recent trip to Braddock, Pennsylvania, the hometown of Senate hopeful John Fetterman, and found that people’s opinions of the two candidates are pretty baked in already and that the recent debate performance will only have a marginal effect on the outcome, insisting that the candidate that bests gets the vote out will likely determine the outcome.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com