House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said “I don’t know” if the 2020 U.S. presidential election will be fair if the Senate outright acquits President Donald Trump on the Ukraine scandal.

Nadler gave a broad-range interview to NBC’s Chuck Todd for Meet The Press, where he faced numerous questions about how many articles of impeachment the House of Representatives will file against Trump, and on what charges. Towards the end of the interview, Todd asked Nadler what the consequences could be if Trump is impeached but acquitted.

“I don’t know he’ll be acquitted,” Nadler said. “The senators are going to have to decide, the House members first are going to have to decide, and then the senators will have to decide in the face of an abundance of uncontested evidence the president poses a threat to our election. He put his own interests above the interests of the country, are they going to be patriots or are they going to be partisans?”

“Let me ask this,” Todd followed up. “If he is acquitted, do you think we’ll have a fair election in 2020?”

“I don’t know,” Nadler answered. “The president, based on his past performance, will do everything he can to make it not make it a fair election. That’s part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with impeachment.”

Watch above, via NBC.

