Fox News’ Jesse Watters criticized President Joe Biden on Wednesday because he does not shove other world leaders aside for photo ops.

The host referenced a 2017 summit in which then-President Donald Trump shoved Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get prime position during a 2017 visit to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

Biden is in Vilnius, Lithuania meeting with other NATO leaders at a summit where Russia’s war in Ukraine has taken center stage. Ukraine is requesting NATO membership, which means the mutual defense organization would be obligated to join the fight under Article 5 of the group’s founding document.

On Wednesday, Watters expressed disappointment at Biden’s lack of pushiness – literally:

The American president usually dominates every room. When [George W.] Bush went overseas, he commanded authority. Every leader was trying to get facetime. Optics is always important in politics, especially overseas. The world’s watching. Trump knew that – 2017, when all the leaders were heading to a photo op, Trump pushed the president [sic] of Montenegro out of the way so he could be front and center. Sorry, Montenegro. we got the F-35s. Biden doesn’t do that. Looks like a freshman on the first day of school.

The host went on to Biden is allowing “every world leader to walk all over him.”

Watters appears fond of this line of attack. Last year, he made a similar remark.

“He’s wandering around Brussels with a big smile plastered on his face like he’s at Disney World,” Watters said at the time. “Compare that with how Trump worked the room at the NATO summit in 2017. Remember, he pushed the president [sic] of Montenegro out of the way so he could be upfront and center on stage – leading? Everybody knew there he was in charge. Not Joe Biden. He’s not acting like a leader. ”

Watch above via Fox News.

