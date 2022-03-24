Jesse Watters Fondly Recalls Trump Pushing Montenegro’s Prime Minister at NATO Summit: ‘Everybody Knew There He Was in Charge’

Jesse Watters panned President Joe Biden’s “weak” performance at Thursday’s NATO summit in Brussels.

The Fox News host contrasted it with Donald Trump’s behavior at the gathering when he famously pushed the prime minister of Montenegro aside. Watters called this an example of Trump “leading.”

In 2017, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic was in Brussels for what was his country’s first NATO summit as a member. At one point during the gathering Trump pushed Markovic out of the way so he could be in front.

Awkward moment when Pres. Trump appears to push the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of the way at NATO conference. https://t.co/GKrsujUUr8 pic.twitter.com/PSc8dkIDBV — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2017

Markovic took it in stride and called Trump’s move “inoffensive.”

Watters said Trump showed how a U.S. president should behave at such gatherings:

This administration is a disaster. He’s wandering around Brussels with a big smile plastered on his face like he’s at Disney World. Compare that with how Trump worked the room at the NATO summit in 2017. Remember, he pushed the president [sic] of Montenegro out of the way so he could be up front and center on stage – leading? Everybody knew there he was in charge. Not Joe Biden. He’s not acting like a leader. He’s acting like a senator and it is time for him to realize that he’s president.

Trump repeatedly criticized NATO leaders for not spending enough of their national budgets on their respective militaries.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com