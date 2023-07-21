Fox News host Jesse Watters defended Florida’s new controversial slavery curriculum on Friday, backing the state’s decision to teach how slaves developed skills that provided them with “personal benefit” after slavery.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and MSNBC for expressing outrage over the curriculum, which teaches students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Watters called the curriculum “rigorous,” “in-depth,” and “a brutally honest depiction of American slavery,” and said:

The curriculum includes how Black slaves were able to use their experience in some cases to make their brutally hard lives better. The course examines the various duties and trades performed by slaves like agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation. ‘Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.’ That’s the section everyone’s freaking out about.

The Fox News host then defended the curriculum, claiming, “No one is arguing slaves benefited from slavery. No one is saying that. It’s not true. They’re teaching how Black people developed skills during slavery in some instances that could be applied for their own personal benefit.”

Watters argued:

We can’t have an honest conversation with the likes of Kamala Harris or the likes of MSNBC. They don’t want an honest conversation. Why is Kamala Harris so dishonest about how Black history is taught? Is she ignorant and hasn’t read the curriculum? Is she just being handed talking points by staff? Or does she not want African-American history taught this way? Does she not want students to learn how resilient and capable Black Americans were during slavery and afterwards? What is Kamala Harris hiding?

Watch above via Fox News.

