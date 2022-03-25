Jesse Watters ‘Is Hearing’ That Hunter Biden Will Be Indicted and His Father Will Pardon Him

During Friday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, the Fox News host suggested Hunter Biden will be indicted and then “probably” pardoned by his father, President Joe Biden. He further stated Biden will not run for reelection in 2024.

Jesse Watters structured the claim so as to avoid citing any source or sources in particular.

“We all see that emperor Joe Biden has no clothes,” he said. “Joe Biden isn’t perfect. Joe Biden’s not making anybody happy. He’s not delivering for Republicans or Democrats or anybody. And his polling numbers are terrible. And Democrats are about to get wiped out and America knows it.”

He went on to note Biden’s low approval rating and said he is losing ground among various racial demographics. Then suddenly he said,

Primetime is hearing Hunter will be indicted. Biden will probably pardon his son and announce he’s not running for reelection.

Watters did not elaborate. He used this claim to pivot to a discussion about potential replacements for Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings abroad have come under scrutiny and his finances are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice.

That probe began as a tax investigation during the Obama administration. According to The New York Times, the inquiry expanded in 2018 to include potential crimes related to taxes, foreign lobbying, and money laundering. The Times cited sources for its reporting on Hunter Biden that it referred to as “people familiar with the case” and “people familiar with the inquiry.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com