Jessica Tarlov Battles Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld on Likening Ilhan Omar to Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Not Comparable At All’

Jessica Tarlov, a co-host of Fox News’s top-rated The Five, worked overtime on Monday to try and dispel any notion that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are comparable in terms of the bombastic rhetoric they spew.

The conversation began with Judge Jeanine Pirro ripping into Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), reacting to GOP House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying he wouldn’t keep Reps. Swalwell, Omar, and Adam Schiff (D-CA) on their current committees.

“So in the that what we’ve got here is we have a whole group that’s got to go from Ilhan Omar to him and to Swalwell, Swalwell’s, you know, he’s a liar. And, you know, he got caught by honeypot,” Pirro concluded, blasting the three Democrats McCarthy mentioned.

“Go ahead, Jessica,” said co-host Dana Perino.

“I don’t know if Eric Swalwell is a liar. U.S. officials investigated after it came to light that he was seeing a woman who was a Chinese spy. They’ve said that it doesn’t appear that she got any classified information and he hasn’t been in contact with her since 2015,” Tarlov began, before Jesse Watters jumped in asking from which U.S. officials.

“The same ones that said there was Russian collusion?” Watters interjected as the hosts talked over each other.

“Give her a chance to talk,” Perino jumped in, letting Tarlov finish.

“That walnut thing in the front of my brain, is short-circuiting,” jested Tarlov, referencing a comment from Watters earlier saying Democrats are missing the walnut-sized part of their brain that allows for strategic foresight.

“So I don’t know if I can get to my talking points,” continued Tarlov as the hosts laughed.

“But I’ve been very critical of Ilhan Omar, that it’s ‘All about the Benjamins,’ the dual loyalty stuff. I wish that there was no place in the Democratic Party for that kind of thinking. But I appreciate that the judge actually said Marjorie Taylor Greene’s name out loud because everyone else said, you know, this is what the Democrats did,” Tarlov continued, adding:

Marjorie Taylor Greene, beyond the Jewish space lasers that started wildfires in California, the reason that she was really taken off the committee is because she liked a post that was about putting bullets in the heads of other Democrats. And there were a number of Republicans who supported her pulling off of committees, because if you want your opponent to die, you do not have any place serving on these committees. It cannot be eye for an eye if the eyes are not comparable at all and they aren’t in this case. Eric Swalwell, I get the security clearance argument. Let’s see what happens there. But for the rest of it, it makes absolutely no sense to me.

“You know, the thing is, what you’re saying is our bad guy is not as bad as your bad guy. And that’s bias because we can say the same thing are bad. It’s that they are bad. Our good guys are better than your good guys,” Greg Gutfeld replied.

“I don’t know, bullets,” Tarlov interjected as Gutfeld continued.

“Our bad girl is better than their bad girl,” joked Watters.

“Don’t make this like a weird sexy thing,” Tarlov shot back.

“Jessica, we both, we both sides have bad girls. We should send both bad girls to their room until they learn a lesson,” joked Gutfeld.

“There’s bad people on both sides,” jested Watters.

“No, absolutely not,” Tarlov hit back as the segment ended in laughter.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

