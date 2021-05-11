Jim Jordan Accuses Liz Cheney of Pushing ‘Democrat Talking Points’ in Speech Calling Out Election Big Lie

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attacked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on The Ingraham Angle, saying she was pushing “Democrat talking points.”

Cheney gave a speech on the House floor on rejecting the big lie and election fraud conspiracy theories on the eve of the vote to oust her as the GOP conference chair.

“You can’t have the Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points especially when gas prices are up 50%,” Jordan said. “There’s a crisis on the border. Democrats are trying to federalize election law and pack the Unites State Supreme Court. That is not helpful. That is the concern.”

He continued by making the assertion that “90-some percent of the party disagree with Congresswoman Cheney,” and said he looked forward to the “strong vote” tomorrow that will remove her as the chair.

Jordan defended the challenger to Cheney, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who does not have as conservative a record as Cheney’s.

“Can you communicate the consistent Republican message that our party believes in? That’s the qualification for this job. I think tomorrow we are going to make a change. Liz Cheney won’t be there. I think sometime later in this week, Ms. Stefanik will win that position… and I think overall that is a very good thing for our party.”

Ingraham chided Cheney, asking Jordan, “How is anything she is saying different from any garden-variety left wing pundit on MSNBC?” She further pushed the topic asking, “What’s the chance you think Liz Cheney will be an MSNBC or CNN contributor within the next couple of years?”

Jordan laughed off the question.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]