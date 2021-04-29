Jimmy Kimmel Questions Mike Lindell on Election Conspiracies in Bizarre Interview, Defends Inviting Him on Show After Serious Criticism

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night for a rather bizarre interview.

Lindell has been very vocal in pushing conspiracies about the 2020 election and the fantasy that Donald Trump won.

Jimmy Kimmel lampooned Lindell with an extended bit in his monologue showing a crazed fake Lindell ranting and raving. Even Justin Theroux couldn’t resist getting in on the mockery during his chat with Kimmel.

The interview with the man himself kicked off with Kimmel talking about Lindell’s personal life and struggles with addiction before the subject of his election conspiracies came up.

Kimmel addressed the serious criticism that he shouldn’t have given Lindell’s conspiracies a platform in the first place, and defended inviting him on the show.

Some election integrity groups said Kimmel shouldn’t be elevating Lindell at all, even to mock him, because it just “give[s] him a bigger platform to spread his lies and disinformation.”

“A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me: don’t have you on the show. They told you don’t go on the show,” Kimmel said. “But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”

Kimmel went on to call out Lindell’s BS claims, saying, “A lot of these ideas that you espouse I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed.”

Lindell proceeded to regurgitate his usual election conspiracies about “the machines.” Kimmel repeatedly tried to confront Lindell, but he kept going with the same wild claims.

Kimmel tried to get Lindell to think about whether he thinks it’s weird “the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable.”

At one point Kimmel straight-up asked, “Do you really understand this stuff?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Lindell said.

“Do you know what an IP address is?” Kimmel asked. “What does IP stand for?”

“I don’t know what it stands for,” Lindell said.

“I think that you should know what IP stands for if you have evidence…” Kimmel remarked.

The chat ended with the fake Mike Lindell from the monologue crashing the interview ranting about Kimmel speaking with an impostor, with the real Lindell laughing the whole time.

You can watch a clip from the interview above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]