Joe Biden topped off a weekend full of gaffes by claiming that he was still the vice president when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting happened.

Speaking at a gun control forum in Des Moines, the ex-veep and Democratic 2020 candidate made the claim that he was still in office during the Parkland massacre. Of course, the shooting happened in 2018, more than a year after the end of Barack Obama’s presidency.

“I met with them and then they went off up on the Hill when I was vice president,” Biden said. Bloomberg reports that Biden made the same mistake later in the day, saying “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president” as he talked about congresspeople “basically cowering” away from confrontations.

Biden’s campaign later told reporters that the former vice-president was thinking about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting when he said those words. It is true, however, that Biden did meet with Parkland survivors after that massacre.

Biden’s remarks follow several other misstatements from him over the last few days. The former vice president raised eyebrows when he said that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” and there was also a confusing moment when Biden said in a speech that Americans “choose truth over facts.”

Biden quickly reversed on his gaffes in both of those cases, and he told reporters that he believes voters know what he meant at the time.

