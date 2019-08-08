Huh? In Iowa Speech, Biden Confusingly Says Americans ‘Choose Truth Over Facts’

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said “we choose truth over facts” in a confusing gaffe that closed out a speech in Iowa today.

Biden was ending his speech by praising the American spirit.

“There is nothing we’ve ever decided to do we’ve been unable to do. Period. That’s not hyperbole. We have never, never, never failed when we’re together. And ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to get up. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Even his supporters know who he is. We got to let him know who we are. We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction,” he said.

“We choose truth over facts,” Biden concluded — not seeming to realize facts support the truth, generally speaking.

After ending the speech, Biden took questions from the audience, the first asking who was his favorite historical figure who was not a president of the United States.

“I think my favorite historical figure — there is a couple of philosophers who I find understood human nature better than most people,” Biden said. “But in terms of political figures, maybe my favorite political figure, it is a tough call, I would have to say it is those people who gave America hope. Made them believe in who we are. You said not a president. I would have to start off with Jefferson, even though he didn’t live up to it. He is the guy that wrote that incredible document.”

Thomas Jefferson, who was the first person Biden named, was the third president of the United States.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com