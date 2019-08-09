On Thursday night, leading 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden told a group of minority voters in Iowa that “poor kids” are as smart as “white kids.”

“We should challenge students in these schools and have advanced placement programs in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” the former vice president said while speaking before the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines.

“Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids. No, I really mean it. But think how we think about it,” he added. “We think how we’re going to dumb it down. They can do anything anybody else can do given a shot.”

Biden, who is in Iowa for four days for campaign stops and an appearance at the Iowa State Fair, has previously made verbal gaffes while discussing race. During a 2007 press conference leading up to the presidential election, Biden referred to then-presidential hopeful Barack Obama by calling him the “first sort of mainstream African American, who is articulate and bright, and clean and nice-looking guy.”

During a 2006 C-SPAN series, Biden — while trying to tout his support with Indian Americans — told a voter that “you cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

Watch above, via Facebook Live.

