Former vice president Joe Biden ripped Donald Trump over the controversy of whether the president was briefed on the intel that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militias as an incentive for killing American troops.

In a surprise press conference after an address from Delaware, Biden was asked to react to reports saying Trump was briefed on the subject, even though the president claims he was not because the intel wasn’t credible. This prompted the 2020 Democratic nominee to mock the president, saying “He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”

“He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it,” Biden remarked.

As Biden explained how he would’ve handled the situation and said the story requires more information from the intelligence community, he noted that he and Barack Obama read intelligence briefings every day during the previous administration. Trump is known to prefer oral briefings from his aides, but this comes as The New York Times reports that the bounty intel was presented to Trump during a written briefing in February.

“So the idea that somehow he didn’t know or isn’t being briefed, it is a dereliction of duty if that’s the case,” Biden said. “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty if any of this is even remotely true. So I think the president has a lot to answer for and should get the answers quickly.”

When asked for what “consequences” Trump should face if the reports are true, Biden answered “If these allegations are true, and he did nothing about any of this, then in fact I think the public should conclude this man is unfit to be president of the United States of America.”

Watch above, via CNN.

