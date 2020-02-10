Joe Manchin Responds to Trump: ‘He’s Much Heavier Than Me’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) retaliated to the insulting comments President Donald Trump recently flung his way with a personal jab of his own.

In the days after Manchin joined his colleagues in voting to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal, the president has repeatedly trashed the moderate Democrat as “weak,” “pathetic” and a “puppet” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The last time Trump tweeted about Manchin, he called the senator “Joe Munchkin.”

Speaking on Monday with NBC’s Hallie Jackson, Manchin was given a chance to respond and…he took it.

“Munchkin? I’m taller than him, I think I’m a little bit bigger than he is. Not heavier, he’s much heavier than me. But I’m a little taller than him.”

Manchin went on to say the evidence of Trump’s impeachable conduct was “overwhelming,” and he also dug at his GOP colleagues for saying “the president’s above the law” by voting against evidence and witness testimony during the Senate trial. When asked about whether Trump’s attacks were a “political liability” because of the president’s popularity in West Virginia, Manchin blew off those concerns, though he did express annoyance that Trump wasn’t acting more mature.

“Do I look like I’m small and fragile? Names don’t bother me and the president knows he can’t get to me that way. I’m not going to retaliate. The people want a mature adult, that’s what the president should be. That’s who we want as our president. I want him to succeed. This is not personal with me. He can call me all the names he wants to. It makes him look like an immature adult. I hope he rises above that, I really would, I think it’s best for our country.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

