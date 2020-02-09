President Donald Trump has been celebrating after being acquitted by the Senate last week, but he’s still not happy with two senators in particular for their votes.

There were some expectations of a bipartisan acquittal, given the potential for moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin to vote with the Republicans, but Manchin and the rest of the Democrats ultimately voted to convict the president on both articles of impeachment.

The only senator who crossed party lines was Mitt Romney, who voted to convict the president on abuse of power, but not the obstruction of Congress charge.

Trump has been going after Romney and Manchin for a few days now, and today in the middle of a RT-storm on Twitter, he went after them again, and shared a derisive nickname for the West Virginia Democrat:

Romney hurt some very good Republican Senators, and he was wrong about the Impeachment Hoax. No clue! https://t.co/J6rtaZYYxD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Yep, Joe “Munchkin.”

And he wasn’t done going after Romney:

