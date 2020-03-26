Joe Scarborough lashed out at President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that have suggested that the lives of elderly Americans might be more expendable in the name of saving a US economy teetering on the brink of disaster as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump recently caused as stir when he expressed hope that the US Economy, ravaged by the self-quarantine in effect to prevent the spread of Covid-19, would reopen by Easter, April 12th. This comment reportedly came after a White House debate between epidemiologists and scientists arguing on continued quarantining to “flatten the curve” of the growing pandemic and economists worried that the US economy may never recover from the effects.

Scarborough cited a NY Times report of a lawyer who advised Trump that it would be okay to reopen businesses across the country and risking the lives of the elderly and infirm because, as the Morning Joe host paraphrased the alleged advice “senior citizens were going to die anyway, they were unproductive, and they cost a lot of money.”

“Right now these conservatives are making Democrats who are pro-choice actually look more pro-life because they’re only worried about the unborn,” Scarborough said. “It is the born, it is the weakest among us, it is senior citizens who they’re ready to euthanize because they want Boeing’s corporate earnings to not dip too low.”

Some may see Scarborough’s comments as irresponsibly hyperbolic, but the comparison is stark and not that far off from what some have said publicly. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently suggested to Tucker Carlson that he, as a septuagenarian, would be willing to sacrifice his life if it meant his grandchildren could inherit a strong US economy.

Scarborough made clear “They want to make sure that people that own businesses in their district or in their states will keep giving them campaign contributions. So this — I don’t know what — I grew up in a Baptist church and I heard a lot about abortion on the front end of life and euthanizing seniors on the other side of life.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]