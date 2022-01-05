Joe Scarborough Blasts Gov. Northam Blaming Out-of-State Drivers Stuck on 1-95: ‘No Words for the Stupidity’

Joe Scarborough is not impressed with outgoing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

At issue? Northam’s apparently blaming out-of-state drivers for the thousands of cars stranded by roughly six inches of snow on a section of I-95 that goes through Virginia. Multiple reports have surfaced of hundreds of individuals being stuck inside their car for 24 straight hours, while the Virginia Department of Transportation did little to abate the problem.

Gov Northam addressed this in a press conference the audio of which was aired Wednesday morning on Morning Joe. “I can certainly understand that many drivers may have been from out of state and so missed the clear and consistent messaging from VDOT and emergency responders to stay off the roads during the winter storm,” Northam could be heard saying.

“I really don’t have any words for the stupidity in that statement,” Scarborough said after. “I-95 brings people. It’s the artery, the main artery that takes people from Florida all the way up to Maine. People travel I-95.”

“They’re not used to bumpkins being too stupid to prepare the roads before the snow starts,” he continued in a clearly mocking tone of the Virginia Governor. “They’re not used to bumpkins being too stupid to plow the roads in a timely manner. But that’s exactly what happened with Ralph Northam. Then he blamed the drivers for just a hellish, hellish landscape out there.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com