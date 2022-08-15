Joe Scarborough ridiculed Donald Trump over the constantly-changing excuses and rationales the former president and his allies used to defend his possession of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago.

It has been about a week since the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Florida residence to account for top secret documents that the former took with him when he left the White House.

In the aftermath of the search, Trump and his Republican allies have defended him by casting doubt on the need for the material’s classification, claiming Trump had a “standing order” to declassify anything he took home, claiming the FBI planted incriminating evidence against Trump and attempting to draw a false equivalence between him and former president Barack Obama.

Scarborough accounted for all of this on Monday’s Morning Joe as he mocked Trump for how many times his story has changed since the raid happened.

“I didn’t take the documents, but if I did take the documents, they weren’t classified, and if they were classified, then they were planted, and if they weren’t, I declassified them, and if I didn’t, then it’s a hoax. If it is not a hoax, Obama did it,” Scarborough sneered. “He keeps changing, he keeps going through the lies. You know, first, he said he was working and cooperating with government agents; then, when we found out the truth about that, he said the agents planted it. Finally, he started lying…saying he declassified them.”

As Trump continues his vitriolic rampage against federal law enforcement, Scarborough rounded out his point by bashing Trump’s deceit about what he kept at Mar-a-Lago.

“He’s just making sh– stuff up,” said Scarborough. “It shows a real level of desperation. We all know he is lying. There have been, I guess if you count it, seven, eight, nine, ten different lies. We know he’s lying. The disturbing thing is his supporters know he’s lying, and they’re still his supporters.”

