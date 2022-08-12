Bret Baier Dismantles Arguments from Trump on Obama, ‘Declassified’ Docs: ‘It’s Not Like You Wave a Wand’

Fox News’ Bret Baier expressed some skepticism about arguments from Donald Trump and his lawyers in the wake of the FBI raiding the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property to retrieve allegedly classified documents take from the White House.

While reporting Friday on the search warrant on America Reports, Baier said Trump’s lawyers are arguing that Trump himself declassified the documents in question as president before leaving the White House.

While the reporter admitted the claim could very well be true, such declassification would require a lengthy process. Trump also argued on Friday through social media that the documents “were all declassified.”

“The president’s lawyers are arguing that he declassified these documents before leaving the White House. Now that is a big power that the president has, a sweeping power to declassify, but there are also regulations that have to, a process has to take place. It’s not like you wave a wand and say all these boxes are declassified,” Baier reported.

On his Truth Social account, Trump also accused former President Barack Obama of taking classified material when he left office.

“The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?” Trump posted. The former president claimed the search of Mar-a-Lago was “playing politics” and said the FBI could have had the documents at any time.

Baier was far more dismissive of Trump’s Obama claim, especially after the National Archives released a statement countering Trump’s claim. Baier reported the documents were “handled properly” by Obama.

“The President Obama documents were handled properly and the question is, whether there’s a paper trail and a process for these documents if that’s what the Trump lawyers and the former president are arguing,” Baier said.

Watch above via Fox News

