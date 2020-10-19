Joe Scarborough Calls Josh Hawley the ‘Stupidest Person to Walk Through the Halls of Congress’ or ‘Most Disingenuous’

Joe Scarborough did not refrain from asking the nation the tough questions Monday morning following a slew of conservative-media based stories questioning the political biases of social media companies. The Morning Joe host asked if Senator Josh Hawley is “the stupidest person to walk through the halls of congress or the most disingenuous.”

At issue is Senator Hawley’s recent suggestion that American citizens should be able to sue Facebook and Twitter for blocking the sharing of a curiously sourced New York Post report about emails revealed from an unclaimed laptop that is alleged to have belonged to Hunter Biden.

Scarborough paraphrased Hawley’s comments, saying “He said, we have a problem, we need to censor Facebook,” before adding with surprise “Really, Josh?”

“Oh, you’re a conservative. And you have a right to censor a private company?” he asked before admitting that he too had problems with Mark Zuckerberg and that Facebook should be broken up like the Bells. “But Josh you want to censor a company, that’s private, really? Didn’t you go to Harvard law school or something, like seriously? Did they teach you you can ban private businesses now?” Scarborough asked, which you can watch above via MSNBC.

