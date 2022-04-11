Joe Scarborough: ‘Extraordinarily Damning’ That Don Jr. Was ‘Trying to Rig the Election’

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reacted on Monday to a New York Times report about Donald Trump Jr. having, according to the outlet, “laid out strategies for declaring his father the winner regardless of the electoral outcome.”

Two days after the election, Trump Jr. texted Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “It’s very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all.” The “control” was referring to GOP majorities in the U.S. Senate and in state legislatures such as Pennsylvania.

The text was first reported by CNN.

Scarborough said:

What’s most remarkable about this and what shows their intent from the very beginning is these text messages were being sent around while the votes were still being counted. They knew they were going to lose. They knew they were going to act illegally. They knew they were going to try to subvert the Constitution. They knew they were going to try to get the legislatures to ignore the will of the people and not allow a peaceful transfer of power. This is extraordinarily damning. I know people get tired of hearing this stuff, but this is extraordinarily damning that the mindset for Donald Trump’s staff, if we’re taking junior’s attorney’s word for it, is we’re not going to win the election so let’s rig it.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

