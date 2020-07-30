Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump and his curious obsession with the COVID-19 therapeutic hydroxychloroquine despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration cautions against the use of the antimalaria drug.

Earlier this week Trump retweeted a video featuring Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based pediatrician who called hydroxychloroquine a cure for COVID-19 and added that citizens need not wear masks. The video was scrubbed by Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook because it was considered potentially dangerous misinformation.

It is in this context that Scarborough questioned the motivation behind Trump’s constant promotion of a drug that the vast majority of medical professionals called out as either ineffective or unsafe.

“You have him retweeting woman talking about demons and other bizarre things, mocking masks, talking about hydroxychloroquine,” the Morning Joe host noted, “which just about every other medical professional says, it does not work on this disease. It doesn’t work. I don’t know who’s making money, right, but follow the money.”

“For somebody to continue to bring up hydroxychloroquine, you have to ask, what’s the money connection?” Scarborough asked. “Because it makes no sense to continue to push a drug as the president continues to do, that doesn’t work. That every medical professional says, doesn’t work. That the top scientists in America say doesn’t work.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

