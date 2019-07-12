Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough absolutely lit into former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has re-entered the news cycle with quotes cited in a new book authored by Politico reporter Tim Alberta.

The Washington Post reported a number of details from Alberta’s book American Carnage: On the Frontlines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, one of which was the claim that Ryan went into political retirement because he couldn’t stand working with Trump anymore.

“We’ve gotten so numbed by it all,” Ryan says in the book. “Not in government, but where we live our lives, we have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”

Some have noted the somewhat cowardly pattern of Republican officials only speaking out on President Donald Trump after leaving office, and Scarborough hit a similar note Friday morning.

“If you’re Paul Ryan you fight your entire life for free trade and you’re caving to a guy who’s a Herbert Hoover protectionist,” the Morning Joe host lamented, before listing numerous other policy issues that Ryan ostensibly ignored only due to political expedience, landing with “so how did Paul Ryan justify everything that he overlooked?”

Watch the segment above via MSNBC.

