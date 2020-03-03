Joe Scarborough started the weak by decrying the “logic” of Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 effort, and he kept it going on Tuesday by pronouncing the ex-New York City mayor’s ad campaign a failure.

As Morning Joe discussed the moderate Democrats are joining forces behind Joe Biden, Scarborough looked at how Tom Steyer recently dropped out of the race after running his own political ad-based campaign, and said it probably means something for Bloomberg as well.

“Paid advertising is not moving voters. It didn’t in 2016. It certainly didn’t for Tom Steyer who ran a tough, hard campaign in South Carolina, Was there all the time working hard, Spent a lot of money there, spent a lot of money in Nevada. It did not translate into votes. And I just wonder if we’re not going to see the same thing in a very big way tonight with Mike Bloomberg.”

Later in the program, Scarborough continued by saying Biden has a “clear shot” at the nomination now, and Bloomberg’s continued involvement in the race will only make it easier for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to eke out a win instead.

“If Bernie Sanders ends up winning this, and in part because Bloomberg peeled off votes from Joe Biden, then Michael Bloomberg’s legacy will be – and isn’t Politics funny sometimes – the takeover of a Democratic socialist in the Democratic Party in 2020. That will all be on Michael Bloomberg’s shoulders.”

