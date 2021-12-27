Joe Scarborough warned anyone who thinks former President Donald Trump is like “Mr. Magoo” changing his opinions on the Covid-19 vaccine like the legally blind cartoon character.

The Morning Joe host argued that Trump’s apparent turn, and pushing back on interviewer Candace Jones and angering conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, are all part of a calculation to win back the suburbs ahead of a 2024 run to get back into the White House.

Twice last week the former president touted the benefits of the vaccine to his supporters during interviews with Bill O’Reilly and Daily Wire host Jones. Not only did Trump sing the health praises of getting the vaccine, but he also talked about the political benefits of singing its praises.

After using Trump’s underperformance in Wisconsin suburbs as an illustration of his larger point, Scarborough turned to Jonathan Lemire saying “if you think this is Mr. Magoo going from one board or another, you are underestimating Donald Trump. He stated this long enough that this is a calculation when he’s attacked by Candace Owens and the other guy like that plays right into his plan.”

Lemire noted how Trump has thus far been unwilling to criticize any part of his base — and not to suggest that supporting vaccines will be seen as criticism — but it could easily distance himself from some loyal followers.

Watch above via MSNBC.

