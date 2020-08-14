CNN New Day anchor John Berman took serious issue with recent comments made by President Donald Trump that questioned the eligibility of Vice Presidential candidate and current sitting Senator Kamala Harris.

“What the president says is wrong, what the president says is racist,” Berman noted to CNN White House reporter Joe Johns as they wrapped a segment.

The occasion of a cable news anchor calling out the sitting president as “racist” would, in normal times, be a pretty big deal. But given the current state of the political media landscape, it doesn’t seem so weird. But in the context of the baseless accusation made by President Trump, particularly towards the first woman of color to be nominated for the second-highest office, it is worth noting.

After reporting on mail-in voting, Johns introduced a clip of Trump making the controversial comments, noting that specious voter eligibility claim isn’t “the only tactic the president is resurrecting. He’s also essentially bringing back his bogus birtherism approach.”

Johns reminded viewers that as a private businessman, Donald Trump made his name in politics by falsely claiming that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States.” What followed was a clip from Trump’s press conference on Thursday evening, in which he suggested Senator Harris wasn’t eligible, after which led to comments by Berman.

Watch above via CNN.

