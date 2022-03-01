Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton scolded Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Monday evening as the latter defended former President Donald Trump’s policies on Russia and Ukraine.

On Rob Schmitt Tonight, Schmitt said:

There is something to be said, though, about the simple fact that there was not aggression during the four years. I mean, you were part of that administration as well and there was not aggression from Russia, and they waited him out, it seems, and made a move. I mean, we have a list of things that the Brookings institution says the Trump administration implemented 52 policy actions against Russia, was pretty tough on Russia in a lot of ways: Forcing NATO members to pay up as we know; sanctioning Nord Stream 2, oligarchs close to Putin were sanctioned; selling anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, so arming Ukraine; withdrawing from the treaty; and expelling Russian officers from this country as well. He looked at in 2018, he looked NATO members in the eye and talked about the reliance on Russian energy by Europe and how horrible that was. I mean, he took a very tough stance against Russia. I’m surprised you don’t think that he would have handled this better than Joe Biden.

Bolton rebutted Schmitt and said that Trump “didn’t sanction Nord Stream 2.” Nord Stream 2 is an inoperable gas pipeline that was supposed to go from Russia to Germany. The Biden administration announced last week it would sanction the pipeline in retaliation to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. Germany announced last week that the certification of Nord Stream 2 would be halted.

Bolton said Trump “should have” sanctioned Nord Stream 2 and “brought the project to an end.” He also said that the Trump administration’s sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others, “but in almost every case, the sanctions were imposed with Trump complaining about it and saying we were being too hard.”

Bolton also remarked that Trump “barely knew where Ukraine was.”

Bolton corrected Schmitt for claiming that Trump was the first leader to warn Europe against importing Russian energy.

“You’re absolutely wrong,” yelled Bolton. “You’re absolutely wrong!”

“The first person to tell the Europeans not to rely on Russian oil and gas was Ronald Reagan,” said Bolton, referring to the 40th U.S. president.

“Fair enough,” replied Schmitt.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

