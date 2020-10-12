comScore

John Kennedy Slammed For Saying ‘Racist’ is ‘One of the Worst Things You Can Call an American’: ‘I Can Think of a Few Words That Hurt Worse’

By Leia IdlibyOct 12th, 2020, 3:24 pm

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is receiving significant backlash for claiming that “racist” is “one of the worst things you can call an American” — with many pointing out that the words used by racist people are probably worse.

Kennedy made his remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in an attempt to comfort her on any criticism she has faced as a religious Catholic.

“I know, for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s one of the worst things you can call in American.”

“I know that it hurts to be called white colonialist and I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself to be called a religious bigot,” he added. “Before it’s over with they may call you Rosemary’s Baby for all I know. I hope not.”

Many pundits and public figures took to Twitter to slam Kennedy, pointing out that there are certainly worse things to call someone than “racist.”

Others noted that there is a way to stop being called a racist:

