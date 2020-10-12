John Kennedy Slammed For Saying ‘Racist’ is ‘One of the Worst Things You Can Call an American’: ‘I Can Think of a Few Words That Hurt Worse’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is receiving significant backlash for claiming that “racist” is “one of the worst things you can call an American” — with many pointing out that the words used by racist people are probably worse.

Kennedy made his remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in an attempt to comfort her on any criticism she has faced as a religious Catholic.

“I know, for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s one of the worst things you can call in American.”

“I know that it hurts to be called white colonialist and I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself to be called a religious bigot,” he added. “Before it’s over with they may call you Rosemary’s Baby for all I know. I hope not.”

Many pundits and public figures took to Twitter to slam Kennedy, pointing out that there are certainly worse things to call someone than “racist.”

I think being called the N word by a racist hurts more. But that’s just my humble opinion. https://t.co/2djnQcU843 — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) October 12, 2020

i tend to think that what the racists call other people is far worse https://t.co/8VyH7qlZvD — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) October 12, 2020

I can think of a few words that hurt worse than being called a racist, idiot. https://t.co/queuiTalLK — Steve Agee (@steveagee) October 12, 2020

Ask black people if there’s something worse than being called a “racist”. Hint: it starts with an “n”.https://t.co/wrwkWrri6N — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 12, 2020

Others noted that there is a way to stop being called a racist:

Republicans are complaining they’re called racists, pointing out that Democrats aren’t called racists… They’re so close to figuring it out! — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) October 12, 2020

Then stop acting like one. “You know it really hurts to be called a Duck!” Well if it talks like, walks like, and acts like a racist, then fucking own it you coward. https://t.co/UbiA0USzVo pic.twitter.com/pQnhoDP2aZ — #Vote Hamby (@HambySanDiego) October 12, 2020

I have good news for Senator Kennedy: both of these hurtful situations can be avoided by not being a racist! https://t.co/QRd8JPYHLj — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 12, 2020

The award for today’s stupidest bitch https://t.co/K7eCflN47T — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 12, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

