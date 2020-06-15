<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went after Tucker Carlson during Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, ripping the Fox News host for his rant on Sesame Street before diving into his main story on facial recognition.

Sesame Street and CNN recently hosted a town hall to explain the current political moment to children, during which a character explained, “Across the country, people of color, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly because of how they look.”

Oliver noted that some children took issue with the town hall, specifically focusing on “one giant baby’s reaction.”

“It’s a children’s show. Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault,” Carlson exclaimed after playing the Sesame Street clip on his Fox News show last week.”So no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain.”

“First, obviously, f*ck off, Tucker, you one-man homeowner’s association. And second, that unspecified ‘they’ in ‘what they do to you when you grow up’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there,” Oliver shot back. “There’s basically two options for what that could mean. One, that Tucker and his viewers have benefited from a racist system that renders any specifications of who they are unnecessary; or two, that his show is a badly written piece of garbage.”

Oliver then concluded that Carlson’s reaction to the town hall proves he is both “a racist” and “a total f*cking moron.”

Oliver’s main story on Sunday night revolved around the technology behind facial recognition, and the company selling faces to law enforcement and companies like Walmart, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.

“Imagine the Eye of Sauron, but instead of scouring Middle Earth for the one ring, he was just really into knowing where all his orcs like to go to dinner,” Oliver joked, comparing China’s use of facial recognition to the power of the main antagonist in The Lord of The Rings.

Oliver revealed that although the United States is behind China when it comes to this technology, it’s already in use and evolving quickly.

Oliver also warned viewers of the possibility that facial recognition is being used to identify protesters at Black Lives Matter rallies, noting that this type of surveillance has been used before.

Last Week Tonight host unmasked that technology company Clearview AI, a search engine for faces founded by Hoan-Ton-That, has successfully collected a database of over 3 billion faces.

“The notion that someone can take your picture and immediately find out everything about you is alarming enough, even before you discover that over 600 law enforcement agencies have been using Clearview’s service,” Oliver added. “And you’re probably in that database, even if you don’t know it.”

Oliver then revealed the Clearview AI is available to employees at department stores such as Walmart and Macy’s, who have already completed more the 6,000 facial searches.

