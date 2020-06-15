The U.S. Embassy in Seoul removed a large Black Lives Matter banner from the building on Monday after President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly expressed their displeasure with it.

According to Bloomberg, which cited “people familiar with the matter,” the banner was removed “after it was brought to the attention” of President Trump and Pompeo.

Per Bloomberg:

Pompeo and Trump were both displeased about the banner, the people said. A large, multicolored “pride” banner recognizing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people was also removed on Monday. They were replaced with a banner commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

CNN further reported that the State Department “cited as its reason the fact that Black Lives Matter is a non-profit organization and that the US government does not encourage contributions to the group or promote any specific organization.”

The embassy had put up the banner amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Floyd died after a police officer kneeled on his neck, despite complaints from Floyd that he couldn’t breathe.

On Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul tweeted, “The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society.”

