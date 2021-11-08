Jon Karl Says There Are Photos of Mike Pence in Hiding on January 6: ‘They Refused to Let Me Publish’ Them

Jonathan Karl has seen photos of Mike Pence in hiding on January 6, but he wasn’t permitted to publish them in his upcoming book.

The ABC News chief Washington correspondent joined Stephen Colbert Monday night to talk about his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, which delves into detail about January 6.

In a preview released by CBS, Karl told Colbert he learned there was “an official White House photographer” with the then-vice president while he was in hiding during the Capitol riots and they took several photos.

“I got ahold of the photographer, I actually saw all of the photographs,” Karl said. “This is the vice president of the United States, and he’s like holed up in a basement.”

One of those photos, as Karl described it, shows Pence in hiding looking at the tweet from Donald Trump attacking him just minutes earlier. “It kind of looks like Pence is grimacing, but you can never really tell.”

He said Pence’s team “refused to let me publish the photographs.”

However, Karl added he thinks the January 6 committee might want to see them.

Pence was the subject of Trump’s ire for not helping him overturn the election. Pence continued to defend his position last week and said, “I understand the disappointment in the election. But you’ve got to be willing to do your duty.”

