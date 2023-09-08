Josh Hawley ‘Concerned’ Mitch McConnell Will Affect Republican Chances in 2024: ‘We Need a Change’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Fox News he was “concerned” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could affect the Republican Party’s chances of winning in 2024 if he remains in his position on Thursday.

After Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked, “McConnell stays in as leader through the end of 2024. How does that affect Republicans’ chances? Are you concerned?” Hawley said, “Yeah, I am concerned.”

He continued, “I get asked about it constantly. I understand why people are concerned about it, I’m concerned about it. Listen Laura, I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t vote for Mitch McConnell for leader. He is not my choice to be leader and so I think we need a change. I’ve said that for months.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hawley told reporters that McConnell should step down from his position in light of his repeated health issues in recent months.

“If you’re concerned about the president’s ability to do his job, and I am, and a lot of Republicans say they are, you have to be concerned when it’s someone from your own party,” he said. “Do I think McConnell should be Leader? No. If you’re concerned about Biden’s ability to do his job, then you’ve got to be concerned when it’s somebody of your own party.”

Despite his recent public freezing incidents, McConnell has rejected calls for his retirement.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” he declared this week.

