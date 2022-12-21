Josh Hawley Tells Tucker Carlson Americans Should Ditch Porn and Start a Family as ‘Act of Rebellion Against Liberal Culture’

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) lectured conservatives about his super-awesome, revolutionary strategy for sticking it to liberals. What is this ingenious enlightenment? Quit watching porn and start a family…yes, really.

Hawley, known for running away from January 6 rioters when he’s not complaining about America’s supposedly-declining manhood, joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night to talk about his recent Turning Point USA speech. The senator used his appearance to wax on about the core message of his Phoenix sermon, which was “log off the porn and go ask a real woman on a date.”

Somebody’s got to be honest and tell the truth to these young men, and the truth is that the porn industry is selling them a total lie, and the truth is American society needs them. We need them to step up. We need them to go get married and have families and be responsible husbands and fathers. This society is impoverished because too many young men are too despairing or too check out on social media or porn to be doing what we need them to do as a country.

Carlson marveled at Hawley speaking about something that “transformed our society completely,” and he asked why more people aren’t talking about it. Thus, Hawley continued to claim that liberal culture programs people to spend the rest of their lives looking at a computer in some cubicle all day.

The liberal culture, what the message to young people is, the most you can aspire to in life is to be a consumer who sits in a cubicle in front of a computer all day, and doesn’t ask questions or do anything meaningful with your life. What we need to say to young men — and young women too — is just the opposite. Aspire to be something more than a consumer, and for young men, aspire to be something more than a consumer of pornography. Aspire to actually create something of your life, like, create a family for instance. That is the single greatest act of rebellion — if you like — against the liberal culture…

Because Carlson acted like he was taking any of this seriously, he thanked Hawley for his “brave” commentary while having the awareness that “I’m sure clips of you saying that will be everywhere later, all the cool kids’ll be making fun of you. Cool kids who are not yet 60 and childless.”

Watch above via Fox News.

